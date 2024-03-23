Lim Yunchan concerts cancelled due to 'hand strain'

Pianist Lim Yunchan's concerts scheduled over the next two weeks in Europe have been canceled due to a strain in the piano star's hand.

The announcement came from Lim's social networking service account as well as his overseas agency, IMG Artists, on Saturday, Korean time.

IMG said that Lim is experiencing a strain in his hand and currently undergoing treatment with his doctor and physical therapist.

Lim apologized for the cancellations, saying, “Performing and sharing music is my great joy, and I am heartbroken that I am unable to give these concerts. I am so sorry for any disappointment this causes.”

“I offer my deepest apologies and thank you for your understanding. I look forward to returning to play with these incredible orchestras and concert and recital halls in the near future.”

Lim also said he is actively working with doctors to ensure a swift recovery from a hand strain and to prevent similar issues in the future.

Cancelled concerts include his performances with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, the Peralada Festival in Spain on March 30, the Gewandhaus in Leipzig on April 6, Wigmore Hall in London on April 8, and Fondazione La Societa dei Concerti in Milan on April 10.

Lim will be returning to the stage for a performance with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra led by Marin Alsop on April 26 to perform Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2.

The pianist, who just turned 20 years old on March 20, has been appearing on various stages around the world, many of them sold-out performances. Lim became one of the most sought-after pianists after he won the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022, becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious competition at 18.

Including the cancelled concerts, he was set to take the stage at least 28 times through February 2025.

This is not the first time his concerts have been cancelled due to health issues. In April last year, Lim’s US concerts were cancelled because he was diagnosed with an ear infection caused by a cold, and was prohibited from flying for two weeks.