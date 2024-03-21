Korean Air to sign $13.7 bln deal to buy 33 Airbus A350 jets

An illustration of an A350-1000 to be operated by the airline (Korean Air)

Korean Air Co., South Korea's No. 1 flag carrier, said Thursday it plans to sign a $13.7 billion deal with Airbus to buy 33 units of its latest A350 series aircraft.

The company said the deal, which includes 27 A350-1000s and six smaller-sized A350-900s, will be clinched to supplement its long-term fleet operations as it retires its older aircraft.

The A350-1000 is the largest in the A350 family, accommodating up to 410 passengers, and uses advanced composite materials to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 25 percent, compared with similar previous generation models, it said.

"The procurement of the next-generation, eco-friendly A350 is not only aligned with the airlines' sustainability efforts, but also is seen as preparation for the integration of Asiana Airlines," it said.

The company's merger deal with the country's second-largest air carrier has been approved by antitrust authorities in 13 countries and regions, and is waiting for final approval from the United States.

Korean Air said it also plans to introduce 50 Airbus A321neos, 10 Boeing 787-9s, 20 Boeing 787-10s and 30 Boeing 737-8s as part of its fleet modernization plan. (Yonhap)