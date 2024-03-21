Home

피터빈트

[Photo News] All-black Genesis G90

By Korea Herald

Published : March 21, 2024 - 13:39

    • Link copied

Inside, the cabin mirrors this theme with black semi-aniline leather seats, wood trim and aluminum details. The car is on sale now with a starting price of 138 million won ($104,000). (Hyundai Motor Group)

