[Photo News] All-black Genesis G90

Most Popular
-
1
Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data
-
2
[New Neighbors] Is S. Korea a racist country?
-
3
New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples
-
4
Seoul piles pressure on doctors by finalizing medical school plans
-
5
Spire Entertainment discloses video allegedly showing Omega X member sexually harassing its former CEO
-
6
US must continue to invest in 28,500 American troops in S. Korea: USFK commander
-
7
Yeongdeungpo-gu to turn into cherry blossom heaven
-
8
Yoon envisions 'villa' redevelopment, culture and art belts
-
9
Yoon aide resigns, embattled Australian envoy to return
-
10
[Kim Seong-kon] Competition begins from birth in Korea
[Photo News] All-black Genesis G90By Korea Herald
Published : March 21, 2024 - 13:39
Inside, the cabin mirrors this theme with black semi-aniline leather seats, wood trim and aluminum details. The car is on sale now with a starting price of 138 million won ($104,000). (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Embattled envoy to Australia returns home
-
US must continue to invest in USFK: LaCamera
-
Yoon aide resigns, embattled Australian envoy to return