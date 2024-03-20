Ambassador to Australia likely to return home this week

Ambassador Lee Jong-sup (left) speaks to a reporter after arriving at an airport in Brisbane, Australia, on March 10, 2024, in this file photo provided by broadcaster MBC. (Yonhap)

Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup is expected to return home this week, officials said Wednesday, amid growing criticism of his appointment and departure at a time when he is subject to an investigation over the death of a young Marine.

Lee has come under pressure to return following revelations he was under a travel ban at the time of his appointment over his alleged interference in a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun.

Chae was killed last July during a search mission for victims of heavy rains when Lee was the defense minister.

"I understand Ambassador Lee will come home as early as tomorrow for a meeting on foreign policy and national security," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

The foreign ministry said in a release that a meeting of chiefs of six diplomatic missions will take place in Seoul on Monday to discuss defense cooperation South Korea is engaged in with the host countries.

The six countries include Australia, Indonesia, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the ministry said, meaning that Lee will be returning to attend the meeting.

Lee submitted a petition to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Tuesday to demand it set a date for his questioning.

He is expected to make the request to the CIO again upon returning home.

The ambassador appeared before the CIO for questioning prior to his departure to Australia earlier this month. He has promised to return any time an investigation need arises.

The controversy has emerged as a key issue that could hurt the ruling party ahead of the April 10 parliamentary elections.