Actor Han So-hee confirms dating Ryu Jun-yeol

By Yonhap

Published : March 16, 2024 - 11:38

Ryu Jun-yeol (left) and Han So-hee (NEW, Netflix) Ryu Jun-yeol (left) and Han So-hee (NEW, Netflix)

Actor Han So-hee on Saturday acknowledged her relationship with actor Ryu Jun-yeol but stressed that their relationship began only after his previous one ended.

"It's true that I'm in a relationship with good feelings but please don't use the word 'rebound'," she wrote in a letter posted on her personal blog, without mentioning names involved in the case.

The acknowledgement came a day after rumors of their romance spread on social media. Multiple people claimed to have witnessed the two actors spending time together in Hawaii.

After the rumors were reported by news media, Ryu's ex-girlfriend, singer-actor Hyeri, wrote, "Interesting," on her Instagram account, accompanying a photo reminiscent of Hawaii. This led some netizens and fans to suspect Ryu might have started seeing Han before the official breakup.

Hyeri and Ryu ended their seven-year relationship in November.

Han's letter clarified that their romantic feelings developed only this year, well after the breakup.

Ryu's talent agency, CJeS Studio, also issued a statement Saturday, confirming that Ryu has been seeing Han with positive feelings toward her since early this year.

It also emphasized the relationship developed after his prior one ended.

The agency then warned against malicious rumors and insults, stating they severely infringe upon the actor's rights. (Yonhap)

