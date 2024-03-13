BOK report sparks controversy over foreign care worker wages

A report by South Korea's central bank which called for bringing in foreign national care workers to fill a looming workforce shortage amid the country's rapid aging has sparked controversy here over its suggestion to hire them for below the minimum wage.

In the report released last week, the Bank of Korea assessed that Korean national residents spent 3.7 million won ($2,775) per month as of last year hiring care workers for the elderly and children. This amounts to over 50 percent of the median income of households of people in their 30s, and 1.7 times that of those aged 65 and older.

As the country is grappling with an increasing shortage of paid care workers, and the overall demand for them is expected to increase even more in the future amid a rapidly aging population, spending on care work is set to increase further, the report said.

The report suggested a raft of measures to bring in foreign nationals to work as care workers here, in particular arguing that Korea should introduce separate minimum wage rates for foreign national workers and Korean national workers -- in other words, paying care workers of foreign nationality wages below the legal minimum, which is currently 2.06 million won per month.

The bank claimed the wage policy would reduce the financial burden of care work and encourage more Korean nationals to enter the domestic labor market, since currently many of those who manage the care work in families here are women who look after their families due to the high cost of care labor, resulting in economic losses.

However, South Korea is a signatory to International Labor Organization Convention No. 111, which prohibits discrimination in employment and occupation, so any foreign nationals in the care or other fields have to be paid the same minimum wage as Korean nationals. Therefore, the report argued that such care workers should be hired directly by individual households, allowing them to be paid below the regulated minimum wage, based on a provision in the Minimum Wage Act that exempts "persons employed for housekeeping."

The bank also proposed completely excluding the care work sector from the minimum wage system. Currently, Korea's minimum wage system applies to all industries.

The central bank’s suggestions have drawn criticism from civic and labor groups, as well as political figures.

“The bank’s suggestions of paying migrant workers cheaper than the minimum wage are discriminatory and anti-human rights ideas,” said Citizens' Solidarity for Securing the Publicness of Care and Realizing the Right to Care, a major coalition comprised of the country's two umbrella trade unions, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, and 13 civic groups said on Tuesday during a press conference outside the Bank of Korea.

“By ignoring the reality of care workers who are already suffering from severely low wages and poor working conditions and stigmatizing care work as 'low-productivity work,' the Bank of Korea is undermining the value of labor,” they added.

"Even today, you are still treating people as cheap disposable items, machines that only do work," said Udaya Rai, head of Migrants' Trade Union in Korea. “The Bank of Korea is attempting to sacrifice and discriminate against migrant care workers in the name of national interests.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Jasmine Lee of the minor opposition Green Justice Party, a Philippine-born naturalized Korean citizen, demanded a formal apology from the central bank.

"This is a report that clearly shows the outdated level of awareness of workers' human rights, and discrimination against immigrants and women in our country,” Lee said on March 6 at a press conference held at the National Assembly.