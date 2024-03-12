Medical professors threaten collective action in event of damage to trainee doctors, students

Members of the Medical Professors Association of Korea leave a restaurant in Seoul following a meeting on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Medical professors across the nation will take collective action if any damage occurs to trainee doctors and medical students protesting the government's decision to significantly increase the medical school enrollment quota, the association of medical school faculties said Tuesday.

The Medical Professors Association of Korea said it reached the resolution the previous day, as the government is taking steps to suspend the medical licenses of thousands of trainee doctors participating in a walkout to protest the quota hike.

Thirty-three out of the country's 40 medical schools are members of the association.

More than 90 percent of the country's 13,000 intern and resident doctors have stayed off the job at general hospitals nationwide for three weeks in protest against the government's plan to increase medical schools enrollments by 2,000 spots starting next year.

"If any damage is inflicted on trainee doctors and students, we will sternly hold the government accountable for the current situation and take collective action to resolve the problem," the association said in a statement.

The group warned that more medical professors may submit resignations in protest, potentially leading to the collapse of health care services and medical education.

To resolve the current situation, the government should come to unconditional dialogue with the medical sector, the association urged.

"If trainee doctors and medical students sustain serious damage and the medical education scene faces a collapse, we would no longer have any sense of duty as medical professors," it said.

The statement came as tensions are escalating between the government and medical professors, with the government remaining determined to forge ahead with the quota hike plan despite stiff protest from trainee doctors and medical students.

The previous day, medical school professors at Seoul National University resolved to submit resignations en masse next week if no "reasonable breakthrough" is sought by the government.

Emergency committees of medical schools countrywide were also expected to gather later in the day to discuss responses to the situation, presumably including the possibility of collective action. (Yonhap)