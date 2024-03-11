S. Korean citizen detained in russia for spy charges: report

A South Korean citizen has been detained by Russian authorities on charge of espionage, Russia's state-run news agency Tass reported late Monday.

If confirmed, it would mark the first time a South Korean has been pressed with spy charges by Russia.

According to the Tass, the individual was transferred from Vladivostok, where he had been detained, to Moscow for further investigation. He was detained earlier this year on alleged charges of passing the "top secret" information of Russia to foreign intelligence, the news agency reported.

Moscow court extended his arrest until June 15, according to the agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to comment on the matter.

More to follow.