5-minute recharge to drive 300 km: Battery firms eye faster turnaround

SK On showcased its Advanced SF (Super Fast) battery technology at the InterBattery Conference last week, held at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, which, when equipped in Kia's EV9, enables the sizeable electric SUV to gain about 400 kilometers of range in just 25 minutes at Hyundai Motor Group's E-pit charging stations. (Moon Joon Hyun / The Korea Herald)

At the InterBattery 2024 conference hosted at Coex in southern Seoul last week, South Korea's prime battery companies -- LG Energy Solution, SK On and Samsung SDI -- collectively emphasized ultrafast charging as the critical breakthrough needed to shift the electric vehicle market from its early adopter phase to the mainstream.

While the trio showcased distinct approaches to capturing the EV battery market, tech leaders from each company concurred during their keynote presentations at the conference that achieving a charging capability of over 300 kilometers within approximately five minutes is crucial for widespread adoption.

This benchmark aligns with the refueling time of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and the average distance of individual trips, predominantly below 300 kilometers, setting a clear target for the industry to aim for improved user experience over merely extending electric vehicles' maximum range.

Industry leaders aim to significantly improve current fast-charging standards, which typically require 30 minutes to an hour to replenish 80 percent of a battery's capacity, enabling around 300 kilometers of range. The industrywide objective is to cut this charging time to 10 minutes or fewer before 2030.

SK On, notably vocal about its commitment to fast charging, showcased its Advanced SF (Super Fast) battery technology during the exhibition under the "Speed On" theme. This latest iteration of the SF battery boasts a 9 percent increase in energy density over its 2021 predecessor while maintaining rapid charging capabilities.

The company’s booth featured Kia's large electric sporty utility vehicle EV9, equipped with SK On’s 99.8-kilowatt-hour Advanced SF battery. This model supports 350 kilowatts of fast charging, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes, theoretically offering about 400 kilometers of range, based on its maximum range of 501 kilometers.

In addition, SK On announced its goal to develop a high-nickel nickel-cobalt-manganese battery by 2030, capable of delivering 300 kilometers of range with a charging time of just five minutes.

Lee Jon-ha, principal researcher at SK On’s research and development center, also called for ultrafast charging infrastructure to complement the battery industry's advancements during his keynote presentation.

“To achieve over 300 kilometers of range in just five to 10 minutes, we're looking at needing chargers that hit at least 450 kW. So the bigger picture here involves rolling out the ultrafast charging infrastructure to support this,” said Lee.

Samsung SDI announced at the conference an industry-first ultrafast charging technology capable of charging battery cells from 8 to 80 percent in just nine minutes with an effective driving range of over 300 kilometers, although the actual range achievable from this 80 percent charge will vary depending on the size and specifications of the vehicles.

The company plans to commence mass production of this technology by 2026 and aims to cater to a wide range of consumer needs and market demands.

“We're not just focusing on the high-end market; our fast-charging tech technology will be implemented across our entire battery lineup. For our premium batteries, we're using advanced materials like lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide and silicon carbon nanocomposite. Meanwhile, for our mass-market offerings, we're developing batteries with nickel-manganese cell chemistry and specially optimized form factors,” said Go Joo-young, executive vice president and head of strategic marketing at Samsung SDI.

LG Energy Solution’s Chief Technology Officer Kim Je-young took a more conservative stance in developing the company’s fast-charging technology. The company, known for producing the industry's first battery with a silicon cathode in 2019, is working on enhancing fast charging performance without sacrificing energy density.

"Maintaining energy density while enhancing fast charging capabilities is undoubtedly the next step. But we believe a realistic target for mainstream batteries is achieving 20- to 30-minute charging times for an 80 percent charge, with ranges of 500 to 600 kilometers. This approach ensures competitive pricing and mitigates safety concerns, positioning LG Energy Solution as a considerate innovator in the market," said Kim.