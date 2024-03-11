Police officers save woman from attack by tracking license plate number

Most Popular
Police officers save woman from attack by tracking license plate numberBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 11, 2024 - 11:52
South Korean media on Monday reported that police had apprehended a man in his 60s who allegedly attacked a woman after she refused his sexual advances. The police tracked down the man after receiving his license plate details from the victim, who read out the number from a bathroom window.
According to local broadcaster MBN, the suspect met the victim at around 2 p.m. Sunday through a mutual acquaintance. After the two met and had a drink, the victim visited the suspect's home, where the suspect reportedly made an advance on her.
Upon her refusal, the suspect turned violent and assaulted the woman both physically and verbally. The victim fled to the man's bathroom and locked herself in, as the suspect repeatedly kicked the door and demanded that she open it.
The victim called the police but was unable to tell them the exact location. Police from Hyehwa Police Station asked the woman to read out the license plate number of a car that she could see through her bathroom window. Police subsequently tracked down the location of the car and rescued the victim.
The suspect is accused of violence and illegal confinement, which are punishable by up to two years in prison and up to five years in prison, respectively.
