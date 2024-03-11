Two dogs rescued from middle of the freeway returns home

This screengrab from the video posted on Instagram page of Kim Gang-eon shows the two samoyed dogs wandering Saturday on the Seohaean Expressway, near Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province. (Instagram)

The two samoyed dogs that were recently rescued from the middle of an expressway have been returned to their owner, animal rescue authorities said Monday, marking a happy ending to an incident that sparked concerns from animal lovers across the country over the weekend.

Dangjin Animal Shelter, which had been looking after the dogs, told The Korea Herald that they were reclaimed by their owner living in Dangjin, Chungcheong Province, on Monday morning. The elderly owner had left her door open by mistake and the dogs wandered from their home, until they found themselves standing in front of the oncoming traffic.

She was unable to contact the authorities over the weekend due to the homepage being temporarily disabled due to traffic, an official at the center said. The dogs did not have identification microchips, which made it hard for the authorities to track down the owner of the dogs, who are 3 and 5 years old.