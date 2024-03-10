Man gets 1-year jail term for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

A South Korean court on Sunday said it has sentenced a 30-something man who had repeatedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend with a one-year prison term.

The defendant, whose identity was withheld by the authorities, has been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend multiple times in Cheongju, 112 kilometers from Seoul, in August 2022, after accusing her of causing him to lose in a video game. He is also accused of hitting the victim in the face multiple times for secretly looking into his mobile phone.

In another case, he mistakenly thought that a passerby looked down on him and took his rage out on the victim by threatening her with a knife.

The defendant has been indicted on charges of special intimidation and special violence, each referring to crimes of intimidation and violence by using a weapon. Special intimidation is punishable by up to seven years in prison or 10 million won ($7,500) in fines, and special violence is punishable by up to five years in prison or 10 million won in fines.

"The victim has suffered severe physical and mental pain... (The court) took into consideration the fact that the victim wants the defendant to be punished," the Cheongju District Court said in its ruling.