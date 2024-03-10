Man gets 1-year jail term for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Most Popular
-
1
Japanese candy tests positive for radioactive material before being imported to S. Korea
-
2
Celebrity monk returns to TV after uproar over his wealth, lifestyle
-
3
Govt. set to complete sending 1st suspension notice to striking doctors
-
4
N. Korea attempted to disrupt GPS signals on S. Korean border islands
-
5
Fishing boat capsizes, leaving 4 dead, 5 missing
-
6
Institutes launch 'office workers' class' for doctor-wannabes, amid med school craze
-
7
Many men fear paternity leave would lead to disadvantages at work: survey
-
8
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
9
China trumpets rising car exports to Russia as its envoy holds talks in Ukraine
-
10
Golden Wave concert to visit Taiwan
Man gets 1-year jail term for assaulting pregnant girlfriendBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 10, 2024 - 16:55
A South Korean court on Sunday said it has sentenced a 30-something man who had repeatedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend with a one-year prison term.
The defendant, whose identity was withheld by the authorities, has been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend multiple times in Cheongju, 112 kilometers from Seoul, in August 2022, after accusing her of causing him to lose in a video game. He is also accused of hitting the victim in the face multiple times for secretly looking into his mobile phone.
In another case, he mistakenly thought that a passerby looked down on him and took his rage out on the victim by threatening her with a knife.
The defendant has been indicted on charges of special intimidation and special violence, each referring to crimes of intimidation and violence by using a weapon. Special intimidation is punishable by up to seven years in prison or 10 million won ($7,500) in fines, and special violence is punishable by up to five years in prison or 10 million won in fines.
"The victim has suffered severe physical and mental pain... (The court) took into consideration the fact that the victim wants the defendant to be punished," the Cheongju District Court said in its ruling.
More from Headlines
-
Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
-
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly