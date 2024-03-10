Court upholds dismissal of Air Force sergeant accused of abusing colleagues

South Korean court said on Sunday it has rejected the request made by a former member of the Air Force to reverse his dismissal, saying the military's decision is justified.

The Chuncheon branch of the Seoul High Court upheld the earlier court ruling that ruled in favor of the Air Force dismissing the senior non-commissioned officer, who had the rank of "wonsa" which is roughly equivalent to chief master sergeant in the US Air Force.

He was removed from the post in May 2022 after being accused of insulting his colleagues, swearing at them and assaulting his subordinates. Among the accusations are of him having one of lower-ranked non-commissioned officers pick him up after drinking, neglecting one's duties and smoking multiple times in non-smoking areas.

In addition to his dismissal, the court martial sentenced him to a prison term of four months, suspended for two years for violating the Military Personnel Management Act.

The former soldier denied the insult accusations, saying it was just an emotional outburst and not expressions of contempt toward fellow soldiers. He also claimed that his punishment was too severe, pleading the court to consider that he has been diligent in the past.

The court, however, turned down his request, saying that he committed serious violations, and that his dismissal will contribute to increasing discipline within the barracks and public trust of the military.