[Photo News] Empowering women leaders

[Photo News] Empowering women leadersBy Korea Herald
Published : March 10, 2024 - 14:25
Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong highlighted the need to nurture female leaders during the 2024 Shinhan SHeroes Conference held at the group’s headquarters in central Seoul on Friday. The conference celebrated the launch of the seventh class of Shinhan SHeroes, an in-house leadership training program for women. "Female leaders are individuals responsible for promoting diversity," Jin said. "Shinhan will train them to lead changes of the times." The program was launched in 2018 as part of a group-wide initiative for gender diversity. (Shinhan Financial Group)
