Fishing boat capsizes off southern coast; 9 missing

A 29-ton fishing vessel capsizes off in waters off the southern coastal city of Tongyeong on March 9 in this photo provided by the Coast Guard. (Coast Guard)

A fishing boat with nine crew members on board capsized off the southern coastal city of Tongyeong on Saturday, leaving all crew members missing.

Two Korean nationals and seven foreign nationals were reportedly aboard the 29-ton vessel that overturned in waters roughly 68 kilometers south of an island in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at 6:29 a.m.

The Coast Guard, which arrived at the scene at 8:34 a.m., said search operations have begun, but it remains unknown whether the missing crew members are inside the capsized ship or have escaped.

The capsized boat had departed the southern resort island of Jeju at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday. (Yonhap)