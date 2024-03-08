Justice minister hints at lifting exit ban on ex-defense chief

The exit ban imposed on former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup in connection with an ongoing probe into last year's death of a young Marine will be dealt with in consideration of his plan to leave the country to take office as new ambassador to Australia, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae said.

"(Lee's planned overseas travel) is intended to perform official duties rather than to conduct personal business or flee," Park told reporters on his way to his office.

"Lee had filed an appeal against his travel ban and underwent questioning. Thus, the matter will be handled in consideration of such circumstances," the minister said, suggesting the immigration authorities may lift the exit ban on Lee.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials banned Lee from leaving the country in January and questioned him as a power abuse suspect Thursday over allegations that he exerted influence to hold off the findings of an internal probe by the Marines on the death of the soldier during a search operation for downpour victims in July last year.

The travel ban was made public after Lee was appointed as the new envoy to Australia earlier this week. (Yonhap)