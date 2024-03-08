Justice minister hints at lifting exit ban on ex-defense chief

Most Popular
-
6
Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey
-
7
Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities
-
8
Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact
-
9
GTX-B breaks ground for 30-min Seoul-Incheon commute
-
10
[From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
Justice minister hints at lifting exit ban on ex-defense chiefBy Yonhap
Published : March 8, 2024 - 10:48
The exit ban imposed on former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup in connection with an ongoing probe into last year's death of a young Marine will be dealt with in consideration of his plan to leave the country to take office as new ambassador to Australia, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae said.
"(Lee's planned overseas travel) is intended to perform official duties rather than to conduct personal business or flee," Park told reporters on his way to his office.
"Lee had filed an appeal against his travel ban and underwent questioning. Thus, the matter will be handled in consideration of such circumstances," the minister said, suggesting the immigration authorities may lift the exit ban on Lee.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials banned Lee from leaving the country in January and questioned him as a power abuse suspect Thursday over allegations that he exerted influence to hold off the findings of an internal probe by the Marines on the death of the soldier during a search operation for downpour victims in July last year.
The travel ban was made public after Lee was appointed as the new envoy to Australia earlier this week. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest
-
Kim oversees drills involving units capable of striking Seoul
-
Foreign Ministry to disband peninsula peace bureau amid NK threats