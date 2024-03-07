4 carmakers to recall nearly 70,000 vehicles for faulty parts

This photo shows details of recall measures for Hyundai Genesis' EQ900 model provided on Thursday. (The transport ministry)

Hyundai Motor Co., BMW Korea and two other carmakers will recall nearly 70,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The four companies, including Kia Corp. and Stellantis Korea, are voluntarily recalling a total of 69,044 units of 43 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include poor durability of engine oil supply pipes in 22,803 units of the EQ900, G80 and G70 models of Genesis, Hyundai's independent premier brand.

Some 11,500 units of two of Kia's models -- the K9 and Stinger -- will also be recalled due to engine oil supply pipe durability issues.

Other problems include manufacturing defects in the integrated braking system for the BMW X7 xDrive40i model and a software error in the coolant heater of Stellantis' Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid models, the ministry said. (Yonhap)