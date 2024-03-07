4 carmakers to recall nearly 70,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Most Popular
-
1
US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization
-
2
Korea on guard against inflation
-
3
Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won
-
4
Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats despite protests
-
5
Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money
-
6
Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+
-
7
Allies aim to wrap up talks on defense costs before US election
-
8
[Kim Seong-kon] Are we on the brink of World War III?
-
9
Ministry to consider legal action against junior doctors leading protest
-
10
[From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
4 carmakers to recall nearly 70,000 vehicles for faulty partsBy Yonhap
Published : March 7, 2024 - 10:28
Hyundai Motor Co., BMW Korea and two other carmakers will recall nearly 70,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The four companies, including Kia Corp. and Stellantis Korea, are voluntarily recalling a total of 69,044 units of 43 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include poor durability of engine oil supply pipes in 22,803 units of the EQ900, G80 and G70 models of Genesis, Hyundai's independent premier brand.
Some 11,500 units of two of Kia's models -- the K9 and Stinger -- will also be recalled due to engine oil supply pipe durability issues.
Other problems include manufacturing defects in the integrated braking system for the BMW X7 xDrive40i model and a software error in the coolant heater of Stellantis' Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid models, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Committee formed to allocate additional med school seats
-
Nurses allowed to perform CPR on emergency patients as trainee doctors' walkout continues
-
Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact