InterBattery 2024 to spotlight all-solid-state, affordable batteries

InterBattery 2024, the largest battery industry exhibition in Korea, will take place at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, from June 6 to 9, attracting 579 companies from 18 countries and nearly 75,000 attendees for a comprehensive showcase of innovation, industry conferences and networking opportunities.

Organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association and COEX, this year's event marks the largest gathering in the event's history, showcasing 1,896 booths from global battery giants, including South Korea's own LG Energy Solutions, Samsung SDI and SK ON.

Amid concerns about a shrinking battery market due to a slowdown in the electric vehicle sector, the exhibition will spotlight next-generation all-solid-state batteries, known for their potential to make a dent in the market with superior energy density, safety and longevity.

Another major topic will be the focus on more affordable battery solutions, with a significant emphasis on entry-level batteries like lithium iron phosphate batteries aimed at reducing the overall cost of EVs, which currently stands at 40 of the total vehicle manufacturing cost. The exhibition is expected to reveal numerous prototypes, highlighting advancements in cost reduction and performance.

Key South Korean players will present their latest innovations and strategies; Samsung SDI will discuss the development and mass production plans for all-solid-state batteries. LG Energy Solutions will showcase its mid-nickel nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries and Cell-to-Pack technology. SK On will reveal its diversification strategy, including the improved LFP batteries and Super Fast batteries, designed for enhanced low-temperature and fast-charge performance.

Celebrating a year of commercializing lithium-nickel, Posco Holdings will exhibit its achievements in creating a complete secondary battery materials value chain.

The exhibition will also delve into energy storage systems, which are being heralded for stabilizing renewable energy sources and facilitating energy transition and decarbonization efforts. Discussions will cover the safety, regulation, and standardization of ESS, reflecting its importance in the global shift towards sustainable energy.

Legal and policy trends in the battery sector will complement the discussion on technologies, with legal experts providing insights into the legislative landscape, including the US Inflation Reduction Act and European Union regulations.

InterBattery 2024 will be split into two segments: an exhibition showcasing a wide range of battery technologies for EVs, energy storage, and portable devices, and a conference for sharing the latest industry developments and forecasts.

The event will feature the Battery Conference on cutting-edge battery technologies, EV Trend Korea for electric vehicle innovations, and additional side events like the Battery Job Fair and seminars focusing on EV battery investments and industry trends in the US and UK.