EDM festival 'Don't Let Daddy Know' returns to Korea in April

The celebrated international EDM festival "Don't Let Daddy Know," featuring famous overseas DJs and music producers, will mesmerize Korean audiences in April.

DLDK Korea will take place April 20 at Seoul Land in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, the performance agency BEPC Tangent said Wednesday. The festival was first held in the Netherlands in 2012 and has traveled to 21 countries, including Austria, Germany, Poland, Spain, Turkey and Japan. The first DLDK in Korea took place last April.

Don Diablo, a Dutch DJ and producer, and Illenium, who presents Future Bass and melodic Dubstep music, will headline the event. Several renowned overseas artists such as Jonas Blue, Maddix, Seth Hills and Swedish DJ duo Dimitri Bangelis and Wyman will perform.

Korean musicians and DJs, such as Arkins, H93, DJ and producer Ashiko and songwriter and DJ Pure 100% will also take the stage.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 20, and only those aged 20 or older will be admitted. Audiences must verify their age when purchasing tickets and bring their ID cards to be admitted, the organizers added.