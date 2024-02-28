Seoul to launch balloon ride, allowing passengers to view scenery at 150 m altitude

Most Popular
-
1
Government sets Thursday deadline for doctors' return
-
2
Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
-
3
Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
-
4
[KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt ‘global minimum tax’
-
5
[From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
-
6
Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
-
7
Teenage boy confesses to mistakenly stealing bike to take care of siblings
-
8
Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
-
9
Teachers and native English instructors now required to undergo drug testing
-
10
Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief
Seoul to launch balloon ride, allowing passengers to view scenery at 150 m altitudeBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 10:24
The Seoul city government plans to launch a helium balloon ride in the city's western Yeouido district in June, allowing passengers to view the capital's scenery at a 150-meter altitude, officials said Wednesday.
Seoul plans to begin operating the tethered balloon rides at Yeouido Park by the end of June following over a week of test flights to verify safety, city officials said.
The tethered helium balloon, created by French firm Aerophile, looks like a hot-air balloon, but tethered to the ground by cables, it can only rise vertically.
The ride is currently in service at many famous tourist attractions around the world, including Disneyland Paris in France and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, the United States.
The Seoul version will be adorned with the city's logo, "Seoul My Soul," along with accompanying pictogram signs.
The balloon will take up to 30 passengers for a flight lasting 15 minutes and can rise up to 150 m, according to weather conditions, at a per-person price of 25,000 won (US$18.76). The exact ticket price is subject to change.
The operating hours will be from noon to 10 p.m. every day, except on Monday, when regular safety checks will be conducted. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Deadline looms over trainee doctors’ walkout
-
S. Korea, US vow stern measures on NK-Russia arms deal
-
Legality issues linger as nurses fill treatment void Tuesday