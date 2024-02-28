Seoul to launch balloon ride, allowing passengers to view scenery at 150 m altitude

This image of a planned tethered helium balloon ride in Seoul is provided by the city government. (Yonhap)

The Seoul city government plans to launch a helium balloon ride in the city's western Yeouido district in June, allowing passengers to view the capital's scenery at a 150-meter altitude, officials said Wednesday.

Seoul plans to begin operating the tethered balloon rides at Yeouido Park by the end of June following over a week of test flights to verify safety, city officials said.

The tethered helium balloon, created by French firm Aerophile, looks like a hot-air balloon, but tethered to the ground by cables, it can only rise vertically.

The ride is currently in service at many famous tourist attractions around the world, including Disneyland Paris in France and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, the United States.

The Seoul version will be adorned with the city's logo, "Seoul My Soul," along with accompanying pictogram signs.

The balloon will take up to 30 passengers for a flight lasting 15 minutes and can rise up to 150 m, according to weather conditions, at a per-person price of 25,000 won (US$18.76). The exact ticket price is subject to change.

The operating hours will be from noon to 10 p.m. every day, except on Monday, when regular safety checks will be conducted. (Yonhap)