[Herald Interview] Heading toward 20th anniversary, Novus String Quartet continues to stay current

(From left) Members of the Novus String Quartet -- violinists Kim Jae-young and Kim Young-uk, violist Kim Kyu-hyun and cellist Lee Won-hae -- pose for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald on Monday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Nine years ago this month, the Novus String Quartet was featured in The Korea Herald’s “Up and Coming” series. Nearly a decade later, they continue to evolve.

“At that time, we were just making the transition from the mixed life of a student and a performer into a professional performer. Now we are professional performers who also pursue teaching careers,” violinist Kim Jae-young, the leader of the quartet, told The Korea Herald during an interview on Monday. Kim and all other members -- violinist Kim Young-uk, violist Kim Kyu-hyun and cellist Lee Won-hae teach at the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts).

During an interview that took place at the K-Arts Seocho-dong Campus, each member clearly showed that the team's uniqueness does not stem solely from the members' agreeability with each other. They offered different opinions on their favorite composers, the idea of passing down their musical career to their children and the idea of continuing the team for more than 50 years like the Emerson String Quartet.

For instance, the leader picked Brahms as his favorite composer, while Kim Kyu-hyun picked Shostakovich’s music as his favorite. Kim Young-uk finds the music he feels he needs to work on more attractive.

Kim Young-uk said he’s reluctant to pass down the musical career to his children, knowing how difficult it is, while Kim Kyu-hyun, whose wife is also a musician, is willing to teach music to see if their child is musically gifted.

Despite their different personalities, one thing is clear -- they share a profound love for chamber music.

Kim Jae-young founded the quartet at K-Arts in 2007 with friends who shared a love for chamber music.

"I think chamber music inherently provides a unique avenue - perhaps the only way - for performers to indirectly experience the profound thoughts that reside within composers' innermost beings, within the composers' lives," Kim Young-uk, the violinist, said about the reason for his dedication to the chamber music.

The previous interview with The Korea Herald in 2015 took place after the quartet won the top prize at the prestigious Mozart String Quartet Competition in Austria in 2014. Even before the 2014 win, the quartet had won several prizes and awards, including the second prize at ARD held in Germany.

“We were very happy but thought we finally had what we deserved (when winning the top prize, not the second prize),” he recalled. "At that time, four Asian guys in a quartet probably looked unfamiliar."

It was rare to see a string quartet back then, but now there are several others who began after Novus' success.