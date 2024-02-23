Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Key doctors’ group to hold mass protest on March 3

    Key doctors’ group to hold mass protest on March 3
  2. 2

    Korean 'crypto king' likely to be extradited to US

    Korean 'crypto king' likely to be extradited to US
  3. 3

    Heavy snow hits S. Korea, with more expected

    Heavy snow hits S. Korea, with more expected
  4. 4

    Yoon bets big on nuclear energy

    Yoon bets big on nuclear energy
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Will LG Energy Solution be Tesla's 4680 battery crisis savior?

    [KH Explains] Will LG Energy Solution be Tesla's 4680 battery crisis savior?
  1. 6

    Gender Ministry on course for disbandment

    Gender Ministry on course for disbandment
  2. 7

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'

    US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'
  3. 8

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout

    Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
  4. 9

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people

    Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people
  5. 10

    Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfall

    Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfall
지나쌤

K-pop songwriter Shinsadong Tiger dies

By Yonhap

Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 18:45

    • Link copied

Shinsadong Tiger, a renowned composer of hit K-pop songs such as "Up&Down" and "Roly-Poly," died at age 40 on Friday, music industry sources said.

The musician, whose original Korean name is Lee Ho-yang, was found collapsed in his workroom by an acquaintance. Upon arrival at the scene, first aid workers, summoned by a call, found him already deceased.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

Debuting in 2001 as a music producer and songwriter, he rapidly rose to prominence, composing numerous chart-toppers throughout the 2010s, including "Roly-Poly" by T-ara, Apink's "NoNoNo," EXID's "Up&Down" and Momoland's "Bboom Bboom."

Most recently, he worked as a chief producer of TR Entertainment, where he launched girl group Tri.be. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines