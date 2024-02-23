K-pop songwriter Shinsadong Tiger dies

Most Popular
-
6
Gender Ministry on course for disbandment
-
7
US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'
-
8
Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
-
9
Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people
-
10
Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfall
K-pop songwriter Shinsadong Tiger diesBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 18:45
Shinsadong Tiger, a renowned composer of hit K-pop songs such as "Up&Down" and "Roly-Poly," died at age 40 on Friday, music industry sources said.
The musician, whose original Korean name is Lee Ho-yang, was found collapsed in his workroom by an acquaintance. Upon arrival at the scene, first aid workers, summoned by a call, found him already deceased.
The cause of his death remains unknown.
Debuting in 2001 as a music producer and songwriter, he rapidly rose to prominence, composing numerous chart-toppers throughout the 2010s, including "Roly-Poly" by T-ara, Apink's "NoNoNo," EXID's "Up&Down" and Momoland's "Bboom Bboom."
Most recently, he worked as a chief producer of TR Entertainment, where he launched girl group Tri.be. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
-
Medical services disruption escalates
-
S. Korea, US, Japan concur on 'stern' response to NK-Russia arms deal