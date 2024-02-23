K-pop songwriter Shinsadong Tiger dies

Shinsadong Tiger, a renowned composer of hit K-pop songs such as "Up&Down" and "Roly-Poly," died at age 40 on Friday, music industry sources said.

The musician, whose original Korean name is Lee Ho-yang, was found collapsed in his workroom by an acquaintance. Upon arrival at the scene, first aid workers, summoned by a call, found him already deceased.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

Debuting in 2001 as a music producer and songwriter, he rapidly rose to prominence, composing numerous chart-toppers throughout the 2010s, including "Roly-Poly" by T-ara, Apink's "NoNoNo," EXID's "Up&Down" and Momoland's "Bboom Bboom."

Most recently, he worked as a chief producer of TR Entertainment, where he launched girl group Tri.be. (Yonhap)