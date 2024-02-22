S. Korea, US, Japan hold talks on export control coordination against Russia

South Korea, the United States and Japan held inaugural director-level talks Thursday to discuss ways of enhancing trilateral cooperation on export controls in the commerce and industry sectors against Russia, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The inaugural Commerce and Industry Export Control Dialogue took place in Tokyo, as leaders of the three nations agreed in August last year to strengthen three-way cooperation on export controls against Russia and other entities that could threaten global peace and security, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During Thursday's meeting, the three sides coordinated their export control measures and agreed to work together to establish a partnership with Southeast Asian nations on the matter.

They also decided to boost cooperation on controlling exports of "key and new technologies," the ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Kang Gam-chan, a trade security policy officer at Seoul's industry ministry; Thea D. Rozman Kendler, assistant secretary for Export Administration of the US Department of Commerce; and Katsuro Igari, director-general of the Trade Control Department of Japan's industry ministry.

"Trilateral cooperation is crucial in responding to changing global trade circumstances amid supply chain instability and export controls," Kang said.

During the August summit, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to continue stronger cooperation on export controls "to prevent our technologies from being diverted for military or dual-use capabilities that could potentially threaten international peace and security."

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to stand with Ukraine against Russia's "unprovoked and brutal war of aggression" and impose "coordinated, robust sanctions on Russia." (Yonhap)