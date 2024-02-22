S. Korean, Japanese FMs agree to cooperate to address N. Korean issues: Tokyo govt.

This photo shows foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, to depart for Brazil on Tuesday. (South Korea's foreign ministry)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan have agreed to continue bilateral cooperation to address North Korean issues during their talks on the margins of a foreign ministerial gathering of the Group of 20 countries in Brazil, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, reached the agreement Wednesday as they met one-on-one in Rio de Janeiro, the first such meeting since Cho took office last month. The talks lasted for 30 minutes.

"The two ministers condemned North Korea's recent belligerent rhetoric and provocations that are escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the ministry said in a release.

They "agreed to continue efforts with the international community to bring North Korea back to the path of denuclearization, based on close cooperation between South Korea and Japan, and among South Korea, Japan and the United States," it said.

Cho called for the two sides to continue close communications regarding Japan's relations with North Korea, the ministry said.

Their meeting came amid growing attention to Japan's diplomatic outreach to the North for a potential summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, signaled openness last week toward Kishida's possible visit to Pyongyang if Tokyo makes a "political decision" to not raise the issue of Japanese abductees.

Observers said that while focusing on the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North decades ago, Kishida could potentially play a role in creating momentum for the resumption of long-stalled diplomacy for peace with the recalcitrant regime.

Strained over historical issues, diplomatic relations between Seoul and Tokyo have warmed since the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol offered in March last year to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without contributions from liable Japanese firms.

The ministers also agreed to make efforts to help resolve various North Korean human rights issues, including the abductees, detainees and prisoners of war.

The two sides reaffirmed the difference in their positions over Japan's wartime forced labor, after the bereaved family of a South Korean forced labor victim received compensation from Hitachi Zosen Corp. earlier this week by withdrawing the money the Japanese firm had deposited as a kind of collateral.

According to a release by Japan's foreign ministry, Kamikawa expressed "strong regret" over the payment.

Cho complained over a Japanese region's annual celebration of the easternmost South Korean islets of Dokdo, to which it lays claim as its own. He once again emphasized that Dokdo is South Korea's inherent territory historically, geographically and by international law.

Despite the disagreement on the pending issues, Cho expressed hope that close communication and cooperation will continue at all levels between Seoul and Tokyo.

Kamikawa noted that the two countries have made "significant strides" in their relations since last year, and that she is "eager" to further broaden cooperation in a wide range of fields, according to the release.

They also exchanged the details on the recent progress made over resuming the long-suspended trilateral summit with China, Seoul's foreign ministry said. (Yonhap)