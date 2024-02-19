[Herald Interview] Theater Ganda marks 20th Anniversary with yearlong parade of original productions

In Korean, the word "ganda" means "to go." Yet, the name of this 20-year-old South Korean theater troupe also carries a dual meaning, signifying its commitment to creating compact ("gan" in Hanja) and diverse ("da" in Hanja) performances.

Theatre Ganda is set to showcase a series of the company's most notable works, one after another, until early 2025, in a rare and precious moment for a theater group as it marks its 20th anniversary with a parade of original productions.

At the helm of this theatrical celebration is Min Jun-ho, 47, the founder and producer of Theater Ganda, who agrees that surviving two decades in the theater industry is no small feat.

The first act of the 20th-anniversary parade was the physical theater production, "Temple," which ran at Daehakro, Seoul, until Sunday, starring idol-turned-actor Kim Se-jong as the main character, Grandin.

Kim made her theatrical debut with this production, which follows the life story of Temple Grandin, an animal behaviorist born with autism who triumphed over adversity.

“I think ‘Temple’ best represents the identity of Ganda,” said Min during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

Premiered in October 2020, "Temple" stands out as a distinctive physical theater piece that incorporates body movements, singing, dancing and dialogue.

Except for the protagonist, the other actors take on multiple roles, at times embodying animals such as cows and horses, or inanimate objects like telephones, and even embodying the concept of fear itself.