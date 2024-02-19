[Photo News] AI workshop for Baskin Robbins

Most Popular
-
1
Patients on edge as doctors prepare for hospital walkout
-
2
Health ministry orders all trainee doctors to keep providing medical treatment
-
3
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warning
-
4
[News Focus] Why do Korean doctors oppose having more physicians?
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Supernal in search of best talents for advanced air mobility
-
6
Reality check: How diverse is Korea really? LGBTQ+ and society (9)
-
7
Police vow to probe doctors’ joint action
-
8
'Accommodating 2,000 new med students impossible': deans of med schools
-
9
Govt. to fully allow telemedicine services in case of doctors' collective action: PM
-
10
[Jieun Kiaer] Will translation still be necessary in the AI age?
[Photo News] AI workshop for Baskin RobbinsBy Korea Herald
Published : Feb. 19, 2024 - 16:30
SPC Group on Monday opened “Workshop by Baskin Robbins,” a creative research lab for the ice cream chain to study next-generation products based on artificial intelligence and other futuristic technologies. Located at the food giant’s headquarters in southern Seoul, the company said, new and more experimental products will be introduced first via the venue to gauge consumer sentiment. (SPC Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Junior doctors pull the trigger, stage walkout despite warnings
-
Ex-PM leaves Reform Party after rift with Lee Jun-seok
-
Putin's car gift to Kim showcases 'special' bond, defying UN sanctions