피터빈트

[Photo News] AI workshop for Baskin Robbins

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 19, 2024 - 16:30

    

SPC Group on Monday opened “Workshop by Baskin Robbins,” a creative research lab for the ice cream chain to study next-generation products based on artificial intelligence and other futuristic technologies. Located at the food giant’s headquarters in southern Seoul, the company said, new and more experimental products will be introduced first via the venue to gauge consumer sentiment. (SPC Group)

