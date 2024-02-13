[Korea Quiz] Weedy wonders in Korean cuisine

Find the answer at the bottom.

South Koreans have long held a deep appreciation for plant-based ingredients, with herbs, various leafy greens, and their seeds and roots playing a crucial role in their diet.

"Namul" is a term that encompasses a wide array of seasoned vegetables, usually blanched. In particular, dishes made with tender spring sprouts are termed "bom namul," with "bom" meaning spring in Korean.

As winter fades and spring greens shoot up across the landscape, it's a traditional practice for South Koreans to venture into the hills and mountains to gather the season's fresh bounty of sprouts.

In recent years, however, culinary experts have reported a notable drop in namul consumption among Koreans, as well as in the variety of greens consumed.

A typical Korean meal includes a bowl of rice (bap), soup (guk or jjigae), kimchi and several side dishes known as banchan.

Namul belongs to the banchan category. Whereas namul, especially bom namul, is appreciated for its seasonal freshness, kimchi is a fermented vegetable dish enjoyed year-round.

Answer: (c)