Chuncheon hosts Christmastime promotions, events

Chuncheon hosts Christmastime promotions, eventsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 14:21
The city of Chuncheon -- about a two-hour drive east of Seoul -- in Gangwon Province seeks to add to the Christmas atmosphere with special promotions and events.
According to the city of Chuncheon, it will offer opportunities for visitors to enjoy Samaksan Mountain Lake Cable Car at a discount.
For travelers who upload a post to social media like Instagram with Christmas-themed accessories or outfits in Christmas colors, 1 in 3 visitors will have their ticket fee waived.
The event runs through Christmas Day.
Holidaymakers can also enjoy Samaksan Mountain Lake Cable Car’s splendid nightview with a half-price discount every Saturday, since it was named one of the country’s top 100 nightscape destinations by Korea Tourism Organization in early November.
The nightscape promotion runs through February 2024.
Meanwhile, Chuncheon City Public Library is hosting a Christmas concert on Saturday. The show will be held at the library’s main lobby on the first floor at 2 p.m.
Featuring Christmas carols played by marimba, the library wishes to welcome and entertain Christmas lovers with no admission fees.
Chuncheon Animation Museum, the city’s popular tourist spot with a 15-minute car ride from Chuncheon Station, hopes to invoke the holiday spirit with robots and unique services.
Ranging from a barista machine to devices for making soft ice cream, 11 toy robots offer an exciting experience for visitors.
The museum will also offer animation character-themed merchandises to 50 children visiting the museum on Christmas after its opening time at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
