Chuncheon hosts Christmastime promotions, events

The city of Chuncheon -- about a two-hour drive east of Seoul -- in Gangwon Province seeks to add to the Christmas atmosphere with special promotions and events.

According to the city of Chuncheon, it will offer opportunities for visitors to enjoy Samaksan Mountain Lake Cable Car at a discount.

For travelers who upload a post to social media like Instagram with Christmas-themed accessories or outfits in Christmas colors, 1 in 3 visitors will have their ticket fee waived.

The event runs through Christmas Day.

Holidaymakers can also enjoy Samaksan Mountain Lake Cable Car’s splendid nightview with a half-price discount every Saturday, since it was named one of the country’s top 100 nightscape destinations by Korea Tourism Organization in early November.

The nightscape promotion runs through February 2024.