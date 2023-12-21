Home

Justice Minister Han agrees to take over as ruling party chief

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 21, 2023 - 11:28

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has agreed to take over as leader of the ruling People Power Party and will leave office as minister after a farewell ceremony Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Han, considered one of the closest confidants of President Yoon Suk Yeol, accepted the People Power Party's proposal to become the chairman of the emergency leadership committee during a meeting with Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the party's floor leader, Thursday morning, the sources said.

The justice ministry will hold Han's departure ceremony later in the day, they said.

The People Power Party has been contemplating who should lead the party through April's general elections, after former leader Kim Gi-hyeon resigned under pressure last week as part of reform efforts aimed at regaining voter confidence.

Mainstream party members aligned with Yoon have called for bringing in Han as leader, citing his strong public presence. (Yonhap)

