Mirae Asset founder recognized as global business leader

Mirae Asset Financial Group founder and Chairman Park Hyeon-joo received the International Executive of the Year Award from the Academy of International Business, a leading association of scholars and specialists in international business, according to the finance firm's announcement Tuesday.

The award, presented annually by the AIB, recognizes business leaders who have significantly improved their company’s reputation and performance on the global stage.

Chairman Park secured the award in recognition of his innovative leadership in turning the group into a global top-tier investment bank. He is the second Korean to win the award, following SK Group's late founder Chey Jong-hyun in 1995.

Under Park's leadership, Mirae Asset Financial Group has rapidly expanded its global presence, achieving total overseas assets of $100 billion in 20 years since the launch of its first overseas venture.

Park, who also serves as the group's global strategy officer, has played key roles in the acquisition of US exchange-traded fund provider Global X in 2018 and UK-based liquidity provider GHCO in 2022.

More recently, he led Mirae Asset Securities to acquire major Indian brokerage firm Sharekhan Limited, in a deal worth 480 billion won ($367 million).

"Since our founding, we have pioneered new paths into overseas markets, leading the export of Korea’s finance,” said a Mirae Asset Financial Group official.

“Going forward, we will continue to strive to achieve business innovation through investments and global expansion, enhancing wealth of our customers and support their post-retirement life.”

Park will deliver a keynote speech at the opening of the AIB annual conference slated to take place in Seoul in July 2024, the company added.