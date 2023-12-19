Yoon pledges to break up e-commerce market monopoly

This photo shows a deliveryman on a motorcycle and an unmanned delivery robot, which in South Korea serve as a backbone of South Korea's e-commerce ecosystem. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday pledged stricter corrective measures and law enforcement on e-commerce players to curtail their dominance in South Korea's online market, claiming these marketplace operators were bullying mom-and-pop vendors and undermining consumer choice.

This will accompany the Yoon administration's proposal of a new law to restrict business activities of e-commerce companies designated as "dominant platform business entities," which was announced later in the day.

At a Cabinet meeting held in the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon highlighted growing calls to curb the power of companies running online platforms that connect consumers with providers of goods or services via mobile apps.

"Vendors say their advertising costs and commission fees they pay to (e-commerce) platforms often chip away at their earnings, and eventually, they have nothing left in their pocket," Yoon said.

Dozens of online commerce players, such as Naver, Kakao, Coupang and Woowa Brothers, as well as multinational service providers like Google and Apple, operate in South Korea.

Once the monopoly power of those e-commerce players substantialize, vendors and consumers "would be left with no other choice," Yoon said, while making it difficult for new e-commerce players to enter the market.

"Those abusing their vested interests and monopoly power in detriment to competition and consumer welfare cannot be tolerated," Yoon said.