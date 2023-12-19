[Photo News] Holiday Season

Most Popular
[Photo News] Holiday SeasonBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 19, 2023 - 13:24
S-Oil has set up the GooDoil tree, a caked-shaped, 5.5-meter-tall Christmas tree featuring the company's mascot, at Seoul Station and another at Ulsan Station to celebrate the holidays, the oil refiner said Tuesday. S-Oil is carrying out an Instagram event that will give out flight tickets and mobile gas tickets to those who post a picture of the GooDoil tree on the social media platform through Jan. 9. (S-Oil)
