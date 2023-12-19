Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners

    Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners
  2. 2

    English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?

    English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?
  3. 3

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072
  4. 4

    Yoon orders ‘instant response’ to North Korean provocations after ICBM firing

    Yoon orders ‘instant response’ to North Korean provocations after ICBM firing
  5. 5

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings
  1. 6

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?
  2. 7

    'I have a ticket!' Man hanging on departing KTX train goes viral

    'I have a ticket!' Man hanging on departing KTX train goes viral
  3. 8

    Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects

    Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay

    [KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay
  5. 10

    Mercury to dip further in midweek

    Mercury to dip further in midweek
피터빈트

[Photo News] Holiday Season

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 19, 2023 - 13:24

    • Link copied

S-Oil has set up the GooDoil tree, a caked-shaped, 5.5-meter-tall Christmas tree featuring the company's mascot, at Seoul Station and another at Ulsan Station to celebrate the holidays, the oil refiner said Tuesday. S-Oil is carrying out an Instagram event that will give out flight tickets and mobile gas tickets to those who post a picture of the GooDoil tree on the social media platform through Jan. 9. (S-Oil)

More from Headlines