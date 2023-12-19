[해설1] 12/22 (Fri)

Human polar bears

인간 북극곰

Participants in the 36th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival jump into the cold winter sea at the Haeyndae Beach in Busan, on Dec. 16. The festival, a signature winter event in Busan, was held on a full scale for the first time in three years, after entering the sea was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather. (Yonhap)

16일 부산 해운대해수욕장에서 열린 '해운대 북극곰축제'에서 참가자들이 차가운 겨울 바다에 뛰어들고 있다. 부산의 대표적인 겨울 축제인 '해운대 북극곰축제'는 코로나19와 기상악화 등으로 겨울바다 입수식을 하지 못했으나, 올해는 3년 만에 정상적으로 진행됐다. (연합)