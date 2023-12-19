Most Popular
INSIDE_10By Edwin Choi
Published : Dec. 19, 2023 - 12:19
Threats in Red Sea
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea, following a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. (Page 10)
