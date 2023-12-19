Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners

    Incheon hotel fire injures 54, including 8 foreigners
  2. 2

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072

    Half of Koreans could be over 65 by 2072
  3. 3

    English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?

    English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?
  4. 4

    Yoon orders ‘instant response’ to North Korean provocations after ICBM firing

    Yoon orders ‘instant response’ to North Korean provocations after ICBM firing
  5. 5

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized

    [Newsmaker] Police investigate after Gyeongbokgung walls vandalized
  1. 6

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings

    Legendary singers' idol group comeback as 'Golden Girls' evokes mixed feelings
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?

    [KH Explains] Will Kakao's first female CEO survive 'glass cliff'?
  3. 8

    'I have a ticket!' Man hanging on departing KTX train goes viral

    'I have a ticket!' Man hanging on departing KTX train goes viral
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay

    [KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay
  5. 10

    Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects

    Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects
소아쌤

INSIDE_10

By Edwin Choi

Published : Dec. 19, 2023 - 12:19

    • Link copied

Threats in Red Sea

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea, following a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. (Page 10)

More from Headlines