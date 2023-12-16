S. Korea, US to complete guidelines on nuclear strategy planning, operation by mid-2024: Seoul official

WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States agreed Friday to complete the establishment of guidelines on the planning and operation of a shared nuclear strategy by the middle of next year, a Seoul official said, after the allies held key deterrence talks on countering growing North Korean threats.

Seoul's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo made the remarks after he and Maher Bitar, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for intelligence and defense policy, led the second session of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

"(The two sides) agreed to complete guidelines regarding the planning and operation of a nuclear strategy by the middle of next year," Kim told reporters. "In other words, (we) agreed to complete the overall guidelines on how to deter and respond to North Korean threats next year.

Following the inaugural meeting in July, the second NCG session took place amid tensions heightened by Pyongyang's launch of a military reconnaissance satellite last month and the possibility of the regime launching another intercontinental ballistic missile this month.

The participants also agreed on a plan to incorporate scenarios of nuclear operations in next year's allied military exercises, including the summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield, according to a Seoul official who requested anonymity.

Work is also under way to build a mobile system to enable immediate communication between the leaders of the two countries in case of a crisis, the official said.

"We have been building a system to enable the leaders of the two countries to phone each other immediately and make their decision, and to both presidents, a mobile device for frequent communication has already been delivered in case a problem flares up," he said.

But more work needs to be done to protect the leader-level phone communication from a potential electromagnetic attack or other security issues, he added.

The NCG was established under the Washington Declaration that President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden adopted during their summit in Washington in April as part of efforts to enhance the credibility of extended deterrence.

The inaugural session was held in Seoul in July, led by Kim and US NSC Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell and NSC Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control Cara Abercrombie.