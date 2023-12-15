LG Electronics supplies automatic frying machines to BHC

BHC, one of South Korea’s biggest fried chicken franchises, said Friday it has adopted automatic frying machines from LG Electronics on a trial basis.

“BHC has introduced LG Electronics' automatic frying machines to some BHC stores in the country. The company plans to expand the adoption of the machine after testing its efficiency,” the BHC official said.

The automatic frying machine, known as Tuiibot, developed by an internal venture unit under LG Electronics’s business solutions division, has not been officially launched yet.

"LG Electronics has supplied Tuiibot to BHC as part of a business-to-business deal. The company is preparing for Tuiibot's official launch to make it accessible to broader customers,” said Na Jong-yeon, a senior official at LG Electronics.

In March, LG Electronics registered both the Korean and English names of Tuiibot as trademarks, hinting at a roll-out in overseas markets.

Tuiibot features a fully automated process thanks to its rails that engage in the cooking process. Once the cook places ingredients on the Tuiibot tray, it conveys and fries the ingredients automatically, minimizing the cook’s exposure to oil vapor. The cook can also control Tuiibot remotely using a smartphone app.

Tuiibot also boasts outstanding spatial adaptability and flexibility as the machine can be installed at kitchens of any size.