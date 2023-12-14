IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets

Regulating digital currency is a major priority on the global agenda, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at an international conference held in Seoul on Thursday.

"We must consider the effects if crypto assets become widespread. The scenario is not farfetched," Georgieva said in her opening speech at the event co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Korea, Financial Service Commission and the International Monetary Fund. The event was held under the theme of "Digital Money: Navigating a Changing Financial Landscape."

"The challenge is that high crypto asset adoption could undermine macrofinancial stability. And crypto could undermine fiscal sustainability if tax collection became volatile or more difficult to enforce,” she said.

"Our goal is to make a more efficient, interoperable and accessible financial system by providing rules to avoid the risks of crypto, and infrastructure by leveraging some of its technologies."

Korea’s Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho further stressed that authorities have to respond to the rise the digital money through a speech.

“Despite the challenges we face, it is clear that the transition to digital money is already happening, and it is unstoppable,” Choo Kyung-ho said.

“Our goal is to establish sets of policy tools that not only support economic growth and financial innovation, but also ensure reliability and stability,” he said, while stressing the need to stay nimble to customize regulations, focus on building public trust and stability, and setting up global standards.

The first panel discussion of the day focused on digital money and its role in the global economy, with Georgieva; Stefan Ingves, former governor of Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank; Financial Services Commission Vice-Chairman Kim So-young; David Rutter, CEO and founder of US blockchain tech company R3; and Shin Hyun-song, economic adviser at the Bank for International Settlements as panelists.

“One challenge among many is those who know a lot about money do not know a lot about (digital money) and those who know a lot about banking systems they know almost nothing,” Ingves said.

Panelists agreed that Central Bank Digital Currency can provide high interoperability for users. The Bank of Korea has been pushing for the introduction of the CBDC, planning a real-world pilot testing in the fourth quarter of next year.

“The answer is on the technology side,” Rutter said. “The technology is just in the neighborhood to building a more efficient global monetary system.”

The discussion was followed by another which looked into the possible use cases of digital money. Sungkyunkwan University’s Associate Professor Lee Seung-duck; Kelvin Li, head of Ant Group’s global fund platform; Tony Richards, senior advisor at Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre; and Shirish Wadivkar from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication participated as panelists.

“The CBDC money can be utilized as a payment mean where predefined economic activity can be traced and verified,” said Li from Ant Group, a fintech company under retail giant Alibaba.

"The CBDC enables direct and fast transactions between participating countries. It is a program of money which can improve the efficiency in transmission," Li said, stressing digital money can streamline the complicated process of traditional cross-border transactions.

While there are concerns that digital money transactions could lead to privacy breaches, professor Lee explained the introduction of the CBDC could rather enhance privacy as data can be protected when needed.

“This could be beneficial for both developing and advanced countries from the perspective of privacy protection, as digital money enables transactions without tracking or collecting data. This can build trust in the digital monetary system,” professor Lee said.

“Offering the CBDC can expand access for financial services, offering a bridge over the digital divide and contributing significantly to financial inclusion,” he said.

Thursday’s event was followed by a fireside chat with Alex Manson, the head of SC Ventures of Standard Chartered Bank, and his first-person account on the digital economy.

Another panel discussion also took place later in the day, looking into the roles of standard-setting bodies in the crypto ecosystem, inviting Steven Maijoor, the executive board of De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank, as one of the panelists.

The event will continue throughout Friday, covering the coexistence of privately issued stablecoins and the CBDCs, the cross-border use of the CBDCs, and the role of central banks in the digital economy.