SM to hold global auditions to discover next generation K-pop stars

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea pushing to require shrinkflation signs on products for downsizing
-
2
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
3
[Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side
-
4
Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform
-
5
[News Focus] Tusk’s return has South Korea worried over Polish arms deal
-
6
S. Korea, Netherlands declare 'semiconductor alliance'
-
7
LK-99 not superconductor, says Korean review committee
-
8
[Graphic News] Marriages between Koreans and foreign spouses log largest growth in 2022 as pandemic eases
-
9
Man jailed after setting fire to mother-in-law in exorcism ritual
-
10
S. Korea opens probe into filmmakers over unauthorized meetings with pro-N. Korea group
SM to hold global auditions to discover next generation K-pop starsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Dec. 14, 2023 - 15:39
SM Entertainment, one of the largest K-pop agencies in South Korea, is holding a global audition in its pursuit of future K-pop stars.
The agency began accepting pre-registration applications for the “2024 SM Global Audition” on its global audition website, Tuesday.
Anyone born between 2005 and 2013 can apply regardless of their gender and nationality. Applicants must choose one of the categories: vocal, rap, dance and acting. Applications can be made only once and only as an individual. Pre-registration is mandatory and on-site applicants will not be accepted.
Starting in Seoul on Jan. 6, on-site auditions will take place in Daegu on Jan. 12; in Busan on Jan. 14; in Daejeon on Jan. 20; in Wonju, Gangwon Province, on Jan. 21; and in Gwangju and on Jeju Island on Jan. 27. Additional auditions in Seoul will take place on Feb. 3, and the agency will then move the auditions to cities abroad.
Bangkok will be the first overseas location of the global audition on Feb. 24, followed by auditions in Japan, including Tokyo on March 16, Nagoya on March 20, Osaka on March 23 and Fukuoka on March 26. Auditions will also take place in Los Angeles on March 23 and in Toronto on March 31.
Applicants for vocals have to sing without instrumental accompaniment and dance applicants have to demonstrate freestyle dance to a random piece of music.
Application deadlines vary by region. Detailed information regarding on-site audition schedules and venues will be sent to the applicant's e-mail. After the on-site audition, the agency will contact successful applicants within a month.
Final candidates will be given an opportunity to train at SM Entertainment and sign on with the agency.
Further information related to the global audition can be found on SM's official audition website and official audition Instagram account.
More from Headlines
-
IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets
-
S. Korea, Netherlands hold defense talks to deepen security cooperation
-
Rival parties wrestle with potential defections, leadership void