SM to hold global auditions to discover next generation K-pop stars

SM Entertainment, one of the largest K-pop agencies in South Korea, is holding a global audition in its pursuit of future K-pop stars.

The agency began accepting pre-registration applications for the “2024 SM Global Audition” on its global audition website, Tuesday.

Anyone born between 2005 and 2013 can apply regardless of their gender and nationality. Applicants must choose one of the categories: vocal, rap, dance and acting. Applications can be made only once and only as an individual. Pre-registration is mandatory and on-site applicants will not be accepted.

Starting in Seoul on Jan. 6, on-site auditions will take place in Daegu on Jan. 12; in Busan on Jan. 14; in Daejeon on Jan. 20; in Wonju, Gangwon Province, on Jan. 21; and in Gwangju and on Jeju Island on Jan. 27. Additional auditions in Seoul will take place on Feb. 3, and the agency will then move the auditions to cities abroad.

Bangkok will be the first overseas location of the global audition on Feb. 24, followed by auditions in Japan, including Tokyo on March 16, Nagoya on March 20, Osaka on March 23 and Fukuoka on March 26. Auditions will also take place in Los Angeles on March 23 and in Toronto on March 31.

Applicants for vocals have to sing without instrumental accompaniment and dance applicants have to demonstrate freestyle dance to a random piece of music.

Application deadlines vary by region. Detailed information regarding on-site audition schedules and venues will be sent to the applicant's e-mail. After the on-site audition, the agency will contact successful applicants within a month.

Final candidates will be given an opportunity to train at SM Entertainment and sign on with the agency.

Further information related to the global audition can be found on SM's official audition website and official audition Instagram account.