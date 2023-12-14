SK to unveil net-zero vision at CES

An image of SK Group's pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas, next month (SK Group)

SK Group said Thursday it will present its blueprint for a world free from the climate crisis -- the net-zero world -- via low-carbon technology at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024, the world's largest consumer electronics show, slated to open in Las Vegas next month.

SK’s seven affiliates, including SK Inc., SK Innovation, SK hynix, SK Telecom and SK E&S, will jointly operate a pavilion under the theme of “Inspire Happiness” during the four-day annual US tech show.

“Through the (upcoming) exhibition, we plan to convey the message that participating in the carbon reduction journey is a happy thing to do and is a sustainable happiness,” an SK Group official said.

The net-zero vision is the follow-up to SK’s announcement at last year’s US tech show that the group pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 200 million tons by 2030, which is about 1 percent of the global carbon reduction target set by the International Energy Agency.

SK plans to unveil various innovative technologies and projects at the upcoming CES to establish itself as a group that would provide the world's best carbon reduction solution package.

“We view net zero as our new growth momentum in the energy transition era and each affiliate has developed various carbon reduction technologies and solutions for the goal,” the SK Group official added.

The 1,850-square-meter showroom will offer the group's net-zero technologies and products, ranging from high-bandwidth memory and electric vehicle batteries to urban air mobility and small modular reactors, according to SK Group officials.

The pavilion at the upcoming CES will be the group’s largest of its kind and be designed to resemble a theme park. It will let visitors ride a futuristic train and flying carpet operated by SK’s advanced technologies and read fortunes via artificial intelligence.

It is the group’s ongoing effort to further enhance the group’s global competitive edge through a solution package by gathering its key tech affiliates’ technologies and products at one site at the CES amid heated competition.

During the closing ceremony for the group’s annual CEO seminar held in Paris in October, SK Chairman Chey Tae-won asked top executives of the group's affiliates to “find new opportunities in the global market” by offering better solutions to customers with SK’s various technology bundles.