FIFA takes down controversial Japanese flag in promo image

FIFA recently changed one of its promotional images for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, after South Korean fans complained over the controversial "Rising Sun" flag design in it.

The image, posted on FIFA World Cup's official Instagram account, introduces the Urawa Red Diamond, participating in the event as the winners of the 2022 AFC Champions league.

South Koreans, however, took issues with what appeared to be a Rising Sun flag in the background. Upon a flurry of comments decrying its use, FIFA edited the image to make it a generic red flag.

The Rising Sun flag is currently flown by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and had been previously adopted by the military of the Japanese Empire.

Its use often sparks controversy in countries like South Korea, which had been colonized by Japan between 1910 and 1945 and where many still harbor resentment toward symbols of Japanese imperialism.