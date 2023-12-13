[Today’s K-pop] Lee Junho to host solo concert in Seoul in Jan 2024

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Lee Junho of 2PM will hold a standalone solo concert in Seoul on Jan. 13-14 next year, announced label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday. The solo gig, titled “The Day We Meet Again,” is in line with his arena tour in Japan for which the singer and actor played to sold-out audiences in July and August. He will be hosting a solo live show in Korea for the first time in about five years. He has greeted fans in eight cities across Asia for solo fan meet tour after the successful run of the drama series “King The Land” in which he starred as Gu Won. In November, Lee rolled out a Korean-language version of “Can I,” a special single originally released in Japan to mark the 10th anniversary of his solo debut in the country. Also on Wednesday, he flew to Manila, the Philippines to attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. Infinite’s Nam Woohyun confirms solo Asia tour venues



Nam Woohyun of Infinite announced plans for his solo tour in Asia through agency Blade Entertainment on Wednesday. He will meet his fans in person for the first time in five years with the tour dubbed "Arbor Day 3: Whitree," visiting the Japanese city of Osaka in late January along with Taiwan and Hong Kong the following month. The tour is named after his first solo studio album that was released in November, his first solo work in two years. The winter-themed 11-track LP comes about seven years after releasing his first solo EP “Write…” as the first member of the band to drop an album on his own. Meanwhile, Nam will hold a solo concert in Seoul on Dec. 30-31. BTS’ Jungkook extends stay on Billboard charts



Jungkook of BTS climbed up eight rungs to No. 72 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with the solo single “Standing Next To You,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US. It is the fifth consecutive week on the main songs chart for the focus track from his first solo album “Golden,” which slid down to No. 33 on the Billboard 200. The B-side track from the album “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” charted at No. 92 on the singles chart. He placed two songs on the Billboard Global excl. the US chart – “Standing Next To You” and “Seven (feat. Latto)” at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively – and is the only artist to have two songs within the top 10 on the chart this week, which is dominated by carols. “Standing Next To You” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5 and “Seven” at No. 1. Jung Sewoon to put out 6th EP next month

