Hybe ranks fifth on Billboard's 'Top Promoter' chart

Hybe, driven by the strong performance of various artists under its wings including K-pop sensation BTS, has recorded global tour sales of about 250 billion won ($189 million) this year. The agency ranked fifth in Billboard's "Top Promoter" chart, making it the only Korean company to be ranked among the top 10.

Billboard's "The Year In Tour 2023" report on world tours of pop stars from Nov. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30 shows that Hybe’s artists attracted about 1.6 million audience members in a total of 93 performances, earning $188.1 million in total sales and ranking the agency fifth on Billboard’s “Top Promoters” chart.

While the top spot on Billboard's "Top K-Pop Tours" chart went to Blackpink of YG Entertainment, five Hybe artists ranked among the Top 10: BTS' Suga came in at No. 2 with $57 million in sales, followed by Tomorrow X Together (TXT) in fourth place, Seventeen in fifth, Enhypen in sixth, and Le Sserafim in ninth. In Billboard's "Top Tours" chart Suga ranked 37th, TXT came in at 54th, Seventeen at 58th and Enhypen at 81th.

Hybe artists were also prominent in year-end rankings in other major overseas media outlets.

"Seven" by BTS member Jungkook ranked fourth in the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service. In the short-form video platform TikTok's "2023 Most Watched Artist" ranking, BTS ranked fourth, Enhypen sixth, Le Sserafim eighth and NewJeans ninth.