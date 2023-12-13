Yoon vows full support for S. Korea-Netherlands chip cooperation

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon departs for Amsterdam for regional security, chip cooperation
-
2
Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota
-
3
Yoon starts Dutch state visit, eyeing stronger ties in chips, logistics, AI
-
4
Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology
-
5
[KH Explains] How Netherlands has become a top K-food destination
-
6
RM and V begin mandatory military service
-
7
[News Focus] Tusk’s return has South Korea worried over Polish arms deal
-
8
Amid fewer marriages, S. Korean newlyweds have more debt than ever
-
9
Could ex-leaders of rival parties form new alliance?
-
10
Samsung, ASML agree to build W1tr research fab for chip equipment in Korea
Yoon vows full support for S. Korea-Netherlands chip cooperationBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 13, 2023 - 09:37
President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to provide full support for semiconductor cooperation between South Korea and the Netherlands as he visited the headquarters of Dutch chipmaking equipment company ASML on Tuesday.
Yoon traveled to the company headquarters in Veldhoven as part of his four-day state visit to the Netherlands, which he has said will lead to the establishment of a "semiconductor alliance" between the two countries.
"The South Korean government will strengthen direct communication channels between the two governments for the success of our cooperation projects and provide all the necessary support," he said during a meeting at the company with business leaders, including ASML CEO Peter Wennink, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.
"I hope this occasion will serve as an opportunity to further solidify the semiconductor alliance between South Korea and the Netherlands," he said.
Yoon was referring to a set of new projects agreed by the two sides on the occasion of his visit to the Netherlands.
ASML and Samsung Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding after the meeting on jointly investing 1 trillion won ($761 million) in establishing an R&D center in South Korea to develop next-generation chipmaking technology.
ASML also signed an MOU with SK hynix to develop technology to recycle hydrogen used in extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which are crucial for the production of advanced chips, to reduce energy consumption and save costs.
Yoon was later given a tour of a "cleanroom" manufacturing facility, together with Dutch King Willem-Alexander, and viewed the production line for a new next-generation EUV lithography machine. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon vows full support for S. Korea-Netherlands chip cooperation
-
S. Korea pushing to require shrinkflation signs on products for downsizing
-
[Out of the Shadows] Enemy within: Illegal drug cases rare but rising in barracks