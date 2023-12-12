[Graphic News] 6% of executives in S. Korea’s top 100 firms are women: data

The proportion of women in executive positions at the top 100 companies in South Korea reached the 6 percent mark for the first time ever this year, data showed.

According to data of top 100 companies in terms of sales compiled by global headhunter UnicoSearch, 439, or 6 percent, of the total of 7,345 executives were women as of the first half of this year.

The executives included executive directors, members of the owner families and unregistered directors, but not outside directors.

By companies, Samsung Electronics had the most women executives at 72, followed by CJ Cheiljedang with 30, Naver with 26 and Hyundai Motor with 21. (Yonhap)