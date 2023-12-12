SK C&C showcases digital net-zero solutions at COP28

Most Popular
SK C&C showcases digital net-zero solutions at COP28By Mun So-jeong
Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 14:38
SK Inc. C&C, the IT solutions unit of SK Group, attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference to showcase the South Korean industry’s efforts and technology-based solutions to achieving net-zero emissions, the company said Tuesday.
COP28, an annual international conference focused on climate change, wrapped up Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The primary goals of the 13-day summit were to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, help vulnerable communities adapt to climate change impacts, and strive for net-zero emissions by 2050.
SK Inc. C&C presented its solution at the Korea Pavilion, a national pavilion set up to present Korea’s commitment to carbon neutrality and a sustainable future with diverse organizations.
During the presentation, the company introduced its digital net-zero platform Centero, where key players of the voluntary carbon market can issue, manage and trade carbon credits with companies promoting net zero.
The voluntary carbon market allows carbon emitters to purchase a carbon credit or offset, a transferable, verifiable tool that represents the reduction of 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide or greenhouse gas emissions.
Centero also provides a thorough monitoring, reporting and verification system for certifying greenhouse gas reduction projects.
From the transparent certification process to reliable credit issuance and transaction, the SK-backed digital platform provides a one-stop solution for carbon reduction projects, the company said.
Throughout the COP28 summit, SK Inc. C&C sought potential in the global market by meeting with diverse carbon reduction project developers and credit buyers showing interest in Centero, the firm added.
“COP28 served as an opportunity to expand our digital net-zero platform to the overseas market,” said Bang Su-in, leader of a digital ESG group at SK Inc. C&C.
“We will continuously contribute to South Korea’s goal to be a globally recognized nation in carbon neutrality efforts.”
