Rep. Chang Je-won not to run in general elections

People Power Party Rep. Chang Je-won is announcing that he will not run for the 22nd general election at the National Assembly Communication Center on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Rep. Chang Je-won, one of the closest confidants of President Yoon Suk Yeol, has decided not to run in April's general elections, sources said, a surprise decision that could force other heavyweights of the ruling People Power Party to follow suit.

Chang, a three-term lawmaker of the People Power Party, plans to hold a press conference at the National Assembly at 10 a.m. to officially announce the decision and offer explanations for why he decided to do so, the sources said.

Chang had strongly hinted at that possibility a day earlier, saying he "would like to take a pause" in a Facebook post uploaded after he visited the grave of his late father.

Chang and other senior members of the ruling party have been under pressure to give up seeking another term or running in more hard-to-win districts as part of reform measures that the People Power Party's innovation committee has proposed.

Chang's decision could affect other People Power Party heavyweights, such as party leader Kim Gi-hyeon.

The People Power Party innovation committee proposed the reform measures as part of efforts to regain voter confidence after the party suffered a crushing defeat in October's local by-election. (Yonhap)