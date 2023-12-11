Home

소아쌤

8 NATO representatives to visit S. Korea this week

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 11, 2023 - 10:22

The NATO and Lithuanian flags fly over the summit venue on Sunday in Vilnius, Lithuania. Vilnius is scheduled to host the 2023 NATO Summit. (Getty Images) The NATO and Lithuanian flags fly over the summit venue on Sunday in Vilnius, Lithuania. Vilnius is scheduled to host the 2023 NATO Summit. (Getty Images)

The representatives of eight member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will visit Seoul later this week for security talks with South Korean officials, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The NATO representatives of the United States, Britain, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland will make a three-day trip to Seoul starting Wednesday, according to the ministry.

During the visit, they plan to meet with top government officials in Seoul, including Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, and First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin.

They will also attend a forum on women and security to be hosted by the US Embassy in Seoul.

Their upcoming visit to South Korea, which is not a NATO member state, is considered rare. It is seen as part of NATO's efforts to bolster regional security cooperation with South Korea in the Indo-Pacific after President Yoon Suk Yeol's consecutive participation in two NATO summits last year and this year. (Yonhap)

