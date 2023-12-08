Ex-DP leader Song appears for questioning over cash-for-votes scandal

Song Young-gil (Center), a former leader of the Democratic Party, speaks to reporters ahead of questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Song Young-gil, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, appeared before prosecutors Friday for his first questioning in an investigation into a cash-for-votes scandal surrounding the party's 2021 leadership election.

Song arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office for questioning on charges of bribery and illegal political funding.

Prosecutors launched an investigation in April into allegations that Song's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won ($70,996) to 20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.

Prosecutors suspect Song's involvement in the handout of 20 cash envelopes to lawmakers at National Assembly buildings, each containing 3 million won.

Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, who worked for Song's campaign, is currently standing trial on charges of handing out the cash envelopes.

Suspicions against Song also include that he took 40 million won in bribes from a former chief of the Yeosu arm of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry via his support group, the Research Institute for Peace & Livelihood, in return for business favors.

Song accused prosecutors of "a politically orchestrated investigation" against him as he spoke to reporters before entering the prosecutors office.

"Having been unable to manipulate evidence connected to cash envelopes, they have pushed headlong to search and question about 100 people around me and open separate investigations," Song said.

The former DP leader also said it would be futile to explain himself in front of prosecutors, hinting that he would use his liberty to remain silent during the questioning.

The former DP chair returned home in May from Paris, where he was a visiting professor at the ESCP Business School, and has since vehemently denied his involvement in the scandal, accusing the prosecution of an illegal investigation targeting him.

Prosecutors reportedly plan to consider seeking an arrest warrant for Song after reviewing Song's attitude during the questioning and his stances on the charges raised against him. (Yonhap)