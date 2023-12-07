NYT picks President Yoon, NewJeans among 71 'most stylish' people of 2023

The New York Times has chosen South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans as part of its 71 "most stylish" people of 2023, it said Wednesday.

The US daily unveiled this year's list of prominent figures, including singer Beyonce, rapper Doja Cat, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and even the artificial intelligence-generated image of Pope Francis.

In an article on the list, the daily posted a photo of Yoon singing Don McLean's best-known song, American Pie, at a dinner during his state visit to the United States for a summit with US President Joe Biden in April.

"His pitch-perfect performance of 'American Pie' at the White House was worthy of 'American Idol,'" the daily said.

Yoon's rendition of American Pie went viral online. During the state dinner, Yoon received a standing ovation and loud applause from the audience. Biden presented him with a guitar signed by Don McLean on behalf of the musician, who could not attend the dinner.

On the K-pop girl group, the newspaper highlighted their accomplishments.

"With a sound inspired by late '90s and early 2000s R&B, the bunny-ears-wearing members of NewJeans climbed to the top of Billboard charts and earned various distinctions -- including being the first female K-pop act to play Lollapalooza," it said.

In August, the K-pop quintet delivered a high-profile performance at Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the major music festivals in the US It performed a dynamic set of 12 songs, treating the over 70,000 spectators to an electrifying 45-minute live show.

Meanwhile, the New York Times included two books, written by authors of Korean descent, in its list of 100 "notable books" of 2023. They are "Same Bed Different Dreams" by Ed Park and "Y/N" by Esther Yi. (Yonhap)