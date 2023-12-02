N. Korea bristles at U.S. over comments about possible disabling of spy satellite

North Korea lashed out at the United States on Saturday after a U.S. space official hinted at possible disabling of the North's military spy satellite launched last week, saying that it will take it as "a declaration of war" against the regime.

A spokesperson of the North's defense ministry issued the statement after Sheryll Klinkel, a strategic communicator at the U.S. Space Command, told a media program in reference to the North's spy satellite that "a variety of reversible and irreversible means" can be employed to "deny" an adversary's space and counterspace capabilities.

Appearing on the Radio Free Asia earlier this week, Klinkel also said that joint force space operations can reduce the effectiveness and lethality of adversary forces across all domains.

"The U.S. Space Force's deplorable hostility toward the DPRK's reconnaissance satellite can never be overlooked as it is just a challenge to the sovereignty of the DPRK, and more exactly, a declaration war against it," read the English-language statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

Citing an article on the U.N. treaty on principles governing space activities, the official said that its Malligyong-1 spy satellite, launched on Nov. 21, falls under the jurisdiction of the launcher state and that is part of its own territory, "not a space weapon."

If the U.S. regards the spy satellite as a "military threat," all of the U.S. spy satellites "flying above the Korean Peninsula every day" should be deemed the primary targets of destruction, the spokesperson added.

"In case the U.S. tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponizing the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defense to undermine or destroy the viability of the U.S. spy satellites by exercising its legitimate rights vested by international and domestic laws," the official said. (Yonhap)